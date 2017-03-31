History's Best Umpires—And One Who Got Banned From Baseball

John J. McGraw, manager of the New York Giants and "Little Napoleon" to baseball, left, photographed with the famous Bill Klem, National League umpire, while looking over the rookies at the Southern training camp in San Antonio, Texas, March 8, 1922.

Baseball umpires are a unique breed, the keepers of law and order on the field, required to make decisions, often almost in a split second, on every play. And when they do, somebody won’t like it.

Was that a ball or a strike?

Was that runner safe or out?

Did the hitter swing or hold up?

Who instigated the beanball brawl?

An umpire’s job is to apply the rulebook, a sometimes complicated set of regulations. Occasionally they make a mistake in that pursuit, and they are punished for the miscue. Sometimes they are suspended for a game or two. Sometimes the penalty is longer. Among umpires suspended recently for either misinterpreting the rules or making physical contact with a player were Fieldin Culbreth, Joe West, Bob Davidson, Mike Winters, John Shulock, Tom Hallion and John Hirschbeck. The game’s best-known umpire was Bill Klem, who worked at baseball’s most important job from 1905–1941. He offered a credo for the craft when he once said of a play, “It ain’t nothin’ till I call it.”

Klem was baseball’s most respected umpire. Others did not share that quality. There was, for example, James Johnstone, who was run off by Giants manager John McGraw in August 1906. Johnstone had called out Josh Devlin of the Giants on a close play at home plate in a game against the Chicago Cubs, and when the home team lost, fans rushed the umpire, who needed a police escort.

McGraw barred Johnstone from the Polo Grounds the next day, for his own safety, the manager said. Under the rules at the time, when one of the game’s two umpires was unavailable, the home team designated a substitute. Sammy Strang, a Giants bench player, drew the assignment. Cubs manager Frank Chance was having none of that and refused to play. Strang declared a forfeit for the Giants, pleasing McGraw. Johnstone, stranded outside the park, declared a forfeit for the Cubs. National League president Harry Pulliam upheld Johnstone’s ruling, awarding the forfeit to the Cubs. What’s more, he ordered Johnstone right back to the Polo Grounds the next day. The umpire complied, perhaps with some trepidation, but was warmly received by the crowd. It was a step up the respect ladder for the profession.

The umpires do the best they can under often difficult circumstances, with fans howling at them and having a manager in their face, questioning a call, screaming obscenities, perhaps kicking dirt on them. The umpire’s only recourse is to throw the complainer out of the game.

There was a time, however, when baseball threw the umpire out of the game.

Born in England in 1851, Dick Higham and his family moved to the United States before he was 3 years old, and he grew up to become a baseball player. He batted over .300 six times in an eight-year career that began in the National Association and ended in the National League. He led the NL in doubles in each of his last two years and compiled a career batting average of .307. In 1874, he managed the New York Mutuals, notorious for their shenanigans on and off the field, to a 29-11 record and a second place finish in the National Association, which decided the final standings on wins alone. For part of the next season, he was captain of the Chicago White Stockings but was discharged for associating with gamblers and fixing games. He also served as a part-time umpire in the National Association.

But he was getting a bad reputation. There were whispers about Higham, suggestions that he did not always do his best on the field, that he might have been involved with some unsavory characters who had an interest in the outcome of games. He committed some suspicious defensive lapses, causing some doubts about his dedication to the game. There were rumors about fixed games in July and August 1873 and June and August 1875. Higham played every position except pitcher and was charged with 323 errors for his career, raising some eyebrows. He was suspended at least twice.

Despite his shady reputation, Higham was hired in 1881 as a National League umpire. In a complicated arrangement, umpires were hired by team owners and then often were assigned to one team’s games. In 1882, the National League decided to add umpires to its list of personnel required to stay away from gamblers. Higham drew 26 of Detroit’s first 29 games that season and before too long, team owner William Thompson, the mayor of Detroit, became convinced that the umpire was doing business with hoodlums. Most of Higham’s close calls were going against Detroit, and Thompson demanded an explanation. The team owner hired a private detective to watch the umpire, and before too long, he discovered letters between Higham and a known gambler that clearly implicated the umpire.

The two men had set up a telegram code. If Higham’s telegram said, “Buy all the lumber you can,” it meant to bet on Detroit. If there was no telegram, it meant to bet against Detroit.

Thompson and other owners confronted Higham, and halfway through his second season as an umpire, he was fired. He denied the accusations and never admitted to any wrongdoing, but two days after he was dismissed, Higham was banned from baseball. He remains the only umpire in history to be thrown out of the game permanently.

Associated Press

Excerpt from Banned: Baseball’s All-Stars and Also-Rans by Hal Bock, Copyright 2017. Used with permission by The Associated Press and Diversion Books.