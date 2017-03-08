Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Shreds the New Republican Health Care Plan
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Video GamesWhy 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Reminds Me of a 27-Year-Old Game
nintendo-switch-the-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild
Books7 New Memoirs by Women Around the World
Thousands Of Australians March For Change On International Women's Day
Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia Must Empower Women If it Truly Wants to Move Forward
Life In The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
United Nations

Watch Live as the United Nations Celebrates International Women's Day

3:02 PM UTC

The United Nations is celebrating International Women's Day 2017 with the theme "Women in the Changing World of Work." Their speakers on Wednesday reflect a fairly wide range of work expertise — from heads of state to stars of Hollywood, with Anne Hathaway scheduled to speak in her capacity as a Global Goodwill Ambassador. Here is the schedule for the United Nations' events on Wednesday, which can be live-streamed here.

Moderated by Ms. Sade Baderinwa, ABC News
Opening musical performance by Ms. Jayna Brown
• H.E. Mr. António Guterres, Secretary-General, United Nations (video message)
• H.E. Ms. Amina Mohammad, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations
• H.E. Mr. Peter Thomson, President, 71st Session of the General Assembly
• H.E. Mr. Bjarni Benediktsson, Prime Minister of Iceland
• H.E. Ms. Lana Nusseibeh, President, UN Women Executive Board
• Ms. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director, UN Women
• Ms. Casar Jacobson, Disability Activist and Youth Champion
• Ms. Anne Hathaway, Global Goodwill Ambassador

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME