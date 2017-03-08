Watch Live as the United Nations Celebrates International Women's Day

The United Nations is celebrating International Women's Day 2017 with the theme "Women in the Changing World of Work." Their speakers on Wednesday reflect a fairly wide range of work expertise — from heads of state to stars of Hollywood, with Anne Hathaway scheduled to speak in her capacity as a Global Goodwill Ambassador. Here is the schedule for the United Nations' events on Wednesday, which can be live-streamed here.

Moderated by Ms. Sade Baderinwa, ABC News

Opening musical performance by Ms. Jayna Brown

• H.E. Mr. António Guterres , Secretary-General, United Nations (video message)

• H.E. Ms. Amina Mohammad, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations

• H.E. Mr. Peter Thomson, President, 71st Session of the General Assembly

• H.E. Mr. Bjarni Benediktsson, Prime Minister of Iceland

• H.E. Ms. Lana Nusseibeh, President, UN Women Executive Board

• Ms. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director, UN Women

• Ms. Casar Jacobson, Disability Activist and Youth Champion

• Ms. Anne Hathaway, Global Goodwill Ambassador