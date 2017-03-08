politics50 Women Who Made American Political History
Shirley Chisholm, Jeanette Rankin, Hillary Clinton, Victoria Woodhull.
The Morning Brief: WikiLeaks' CIA Files, Health Care Debate and International Women's Day
International Women's Day rally in Ankara
Colorized Photos From Early Suffrage Marches Bring Women's History to Life
National American Woman Suffrage Association parade held in Washington, D.C., Mar. 3, 1913 showing (left to right) Mrs. Russell McLennan, Mrs. Althea Taft, Mrs. Lew Bridges, Mrs. Richard Coke Burleson, Alberta Hill and Miss F. Ragsdale.
Judge: Gender Laws Are at Odds With Science
animals

Rare Whale Species Captured on Video for the First Time

1:49 PM UTC

A video of a rare species of whale has been released, marking the first time the whale has been captured on film in the wild.

The True's beaked whale has only ever been seen alive by a few people, The Washington Post reports.

They are thought to spend over 90% of their lives deep under the ocean surface.

A 46-second video clip of the animal was taken by students on a trip to the Azores, a set of islands in the North Atlantic sea.

The video has been released along with a new study that examines the mysterious whales.

"Imagine. These are animals the size of elephants that we just can't find," said the study's lead author Natacha Aguilar de Soto.

