US North Korea
The Kabul skyline is seen from a hill on February 16, 2011, on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.  Dmitry Kostyukov—AFP/Getty Images
Afghanistan

Gunmen Attack Military Hospital in Afghan Capital

7:18 AM UTC

(KABUL, Afghanistan)—Gunmen stormed a military hospital Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Afghan capital that is also home to a number of embassies.

Gen. Dawlat Waziri, a Defense Ministry spokesman, said an unknown number of gunmen entered the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital after an explosion and gunfire. The 400-bed military hospital is located near two civilian hospitals in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul.

"The attackers are in the second and third floors of the hospital, and right now a gunbattle is underway," he said, adding that it was not yet clear how many people might have been killed or wounded.

Afghan helicopters circled over the area, which was surrounded by Afghan security forces.

President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack during an address in honor of International Women's Day, calling it "an attack on all Afghan people and all Afghan women."

