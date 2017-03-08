The Statue of Liberty Experienced an Oddly-Timed Power Outage

The Statue of Liberty went dark on Tuesday night causing mass confusion on social media.
Only Lady Liberty’s torch and crown were visible in the night sky as the statue stood in darkness in New York Harbor for a few hours.
Several on Twitter suggested the power outage was in solidarity with A Day Without A Woman, the women’s strike planned for Wednesday across the United States.
But alas, that was not the case. A statement by the National Park Service obtained by Fusion said the problem was a “temporary, unplanned outage” that was “likely due to work related to an ongoing project to activate a new emergency backup generator that is part of our last remaining Hurricane Sandy recovery projects.”
The NPS said it would be able to confirm the exact cause of for the outage on Wednesday morning.
The lights were soon back on for Lady Liberty, just a few hours after the lights went out, according to WABC, a local news station.
