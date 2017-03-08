CrimeA North Carolina Teen Has Been Accused of Decapitating His Mother
Yellow police tape
PhilippinesPhilippine House Votes to Reimpose the Death Penalty for Drug and Other Crimes
Activists holds placards during a protest rally against the passing of the death penalty bill, at the gate of House of the Representatives in Quezon city
WorldThe U.N. Security Council Has Condemned North Korea's Recent Missile Launches
TOPSHOT-NKOREA-JAPAN-MISSILE
womenSome Organizations That Rallied For Women's March Are Skipping 'Day Without a Woman'
Печать
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-NSC
U.S. Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Feb. 20, 2017.  Nicholas Kamm—AFP/Getty Images
White House

A Senate Panel Has Approved Trump Security Adviser's Shift to the White House

3:33 AM UTC

(WASHINGTON) — The Senate Armed Services Committee eased the path Tuesday for an active-duty general to become President Donald Trump's new national security adviser weeks after controversy abruptly ended his predecessor's brief tenure.

Since being named for the post two weeks ago, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster swiftly began streamlining operations at the country's top national security apparatus. Some administration officials say McMaster's predecessor, Michael Flynn, created a staff structure and had a management style that complicated policy implementation and obstructed advisers from getting their recommendations to the president.

The committee's 23-2 vote came after McMaster met privately with members for nearly two hours to discuss his move from a military assignment to one of the most influential jobs in the U.S. government. Two members of the committee abstained from voting.

McMaster's appearance before the committee was unusual because national security advisers aren't subject to Senate confirmation and typically don't testify on Capitol Hill. But McMaster's situation is different. He elected to remain in uniform rather than retire from military service, and generals need the chamber's approval when they're promoted or change assignments.

"The vote was very overwhelming in favor of approving his status as a three-star general to remain on active-duty," Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., the panel's chairman, told reporters following the session.

McCain said he's confident the full Senate will re-appoint McMaster as a lieutenant general while serving as Trump's national security adviser.

McMaster swooped in to lead the National Security Council as controversy swirled over communications that members of Trump's campaign team had with Russian officials. Flynn, another former general, was asked to resign after misleading senior administration officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, about the nature of his contacts with Russia's Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition period.

McMaster has expressed a desire to run a less hierarchical organization and to be more accessible to his staff, something that created widespread frustration when Flynn was in charge, according to three current and former administration officials familiar with the changes. The officials spoke anonymously because they are not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

He has eliminated two senior deputy positions Flynn had created. The deputies stood between NSC directorates and members of Trump's inner circle — Flynn himself, chief strategist Steve Bannon, senior adviser Stephen Miller and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner — as they formed key policy decisions: The NSC directorates were cut out of those discussions. And when they were consulted, their input was rarely considered.

Two administration officials said McMaster has made an effort to open communication between the West Wing and the directorates. He sent an email to staff on his first day on the job, expressing enthusiasm to work with the team — something Flynn never did.

Most significantly, McMaster has already managed to get select NSC officials facetime with the president, to prepare him for calls and meetings with foreign leaders, according to the officials.

At an all-hands meeting last week, McMaster also pushed back on some of Trump's policies, asserting that Russia and China were both cause for serious concern.

He also warned that terms categorizing radicalism as purely "Islamic" are dangerous and unproductive. One day later, Trump vowed in an address to Congress to take "strong measures to protect our nation from radical Islamic terrorism."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME