animalsBaby Polar Bear at Berlin Zoo Dies Suddenly
Polar bear Fritz in the Tierpark zoo in'Berlin on Jan. 12, 2017.
U.S.Casey Anthony’s Dad Reacts to Her New Interview About Murder Acquittal
Casey Anthony Trial Goes to Jury
animalsPoachers Break into Paris Zoo to Kill 4-year-old Rhino for Its Horn
France Rhinoceros
Ren HangAi Weiwei Reflects on the Sadness of Ren Hang's Photographs
ren-hang-taschen-photographer-china-14
Jewish Community Center In Las Vegas Evacuated After Suspicious Call
Police officers search the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada after an employee received a suspicious phone call that prompted an evacuation on February 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  Ethan Miller—Getty Images
Politics

The Entire Senate Wants President Trump to Act on Threats Against Jewish Centers

Mar 07, 2017

In a show of bipartisan unity, all 100 members of the U.S. Senate signed a letter Tuesday to high-ranking officials in the Trump administration, urging them to address the increasing number of bomb threats against Jewish schools and organizations in recent weeks.

The effort was led by senators from both parties including Gary Peter, Rob Portman, Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio and was addressed to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, FBI Director James Comey, and Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. It comes a day after another round of bomb threats against Jewish community centers and the Anti-Defamation League.

"We write to underscore the need for swift action with regard to the deeply troubling series of anonymous bomb threats made against Jewish Community Centers (JCCs), Jewish Day Schools, Synagogues and other buildings affiliated with Jewish organizations or institutions across the country," the letter says. "We are concerned that the number of incidents is accelerating and failure to address and deter these threats will place innocent people at risk and threaten the financial viability of JCCs, many of which are institutions in their communities."

There have been at least 98 threats against Jewish community centers and schools in 33 states in 2017, according to the JCC Association of North America — a stat the senators noted in their letter.

The letter also calls on the Trump administration to to work with Jewish community centers around the country to determine what assistance is needed for enhanced security as well as investigate and prosecute those making the threats.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME