the morning brief

The Morning Brief: WikiLeaks' CIA Files, Health Care Debate and International Women’s Day

1:37 PM UTC

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

WikiLeaks releases secret CIA files

WikiLeaks has published thousands of confidential CIA documents that purportedly describe the “scope and direction” of the U.S. intelligence agency’s worldwide covert hacking program. WikiLeaks said in a news release that it is the largest leak of CIA secret documents ever.

Health care debate begins today

The House Commerce Committee will meet today to discuss Republican lawmakers’ plans to replace and repeal the Affordable Care Act. The GOP unveiled its health care proposal on Monday, and many conservative legislators criticized it as being too similar to Obamacare. President Donald Trump is also set to meet with Republican leaders about health care at the White House today.

It’s International Women's Day

Women across the country today will be taking off from work, boycotting shopping and wearing red in support of a strike dubbed “A Day Without A Woman.” The movement, which coincides with International Women’s Day, aims to show the vital role women — most of whom receive lower wages than their male counterparts — play in the economy.

America falls in list of best countries

The U.S. has dropped to seventh place in a new ranking of the best countries in the world. Switzerland came out on top in the latest listing.

Also:

At least 30 people are dead after gunmen attacked a military hospital in Afghanistan.

A train smashed into a bus in Mississippi, killing at least four people.

The Statue of Liberty experienced a brief power outage, and many people noticed the odd timing.

Pandas are black and white to help them camouflage and communicate, researchers say.

Couples should have sex at least once a week to maximize happiness, a new study suggests.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

