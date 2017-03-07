celebritiesPeople Still Can't Tell Fellow Famous Gingers Ed Sheeran and Rupert Grint Apart
"Postman Pat" - World Premiere - Inside Arrivals
ReligionNew Round of Bomb Threats Hits Jewish Community Centers and Anti-Defamation League
NY Rep. Carolyn Maloney Condemns Wave Of Anti-Semitism At NYC Synagogue
Late Night TelvisionWatch Emma Watson Cringe at a Harry Potter Scene She Ruined
Late Night TelevisionTrevor Noah on Donald Trump's Wiretap Claim: 'He’s a Proven Troll'
Host Trevor Noah, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents The 2016 Democratic National Convention; Let's Not Get Crazy” speaks from the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on July 26, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Key Speakers At The Techonomy 2016 Conference
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., reacts during a session at the Techonomy 2016 conference in Half Moon Bay, California, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The annual conference, which brings together leaders in the technology industry, focuses on the centrality of technology to business and social progress and the urgency of embracing the rapid pace of change brought by technology. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Internet

Watch Harvard Dropout BFFs Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates Ham It Up

8:07 PM UTC

Mark Zuckerberg may have famously dropped out of Harvard to build his social media juggernaut of a company, but it looks like the Ivy League institution wants him back—and he's willing to take another shot at time on campus. That is, Harvard has invited Facebook's founder to deliver the spring's commencement address, an opportunity previously bequeathed to fellow dropout (and tech mogul billionaire) Bill Gates back in 2007.

In a new video shared on Facebook (of course), Zuckerberg and Gates appear to be casually hanging out when Zuckerberg gets the news and delivers his best shocked reaction. They then start chatting about the honor—and its related perks. Gates also assures Zuckerberg he'll help him work on the address.

Zuckerberg follows in the footsteps of luminaries like Steven Spielberg, Michael Bloomberg, Oprah Winfrey, and J.K. Rowling, whose iconic speech remains in circulation years later. Watch the two chummily ham it up for the audience as they spread the news in this hilarious video below.

Finally heading back to school.

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME