Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., reacts during a session at the Techonomy 2016 conference in Half Moon Bay, California, U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. The annual conference, which brings together leaders in the technology industry, focuses on the centrality of technology to business and social progress and the urgency of embracing the rapid pace of change brought by technology. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg may have famously dropped out of Harvard to build his social media juggernaut of a company, but it looks like the Ivy League institution wants him back—and he's willing to take another shot at time on campus. That is, Harvard has invited Facebook's founder to deliver the spring's commencement address, an opportunity previously bequeathed to fellow dropout (and tech mogul billionaire) Bill Gates back in 2007 .

In a new video shared on Facebook (of course), Zuckerberg and Gates appear to be casually hanging out when Zuckerberg gets the news and delivers his best shocked reaction. They then start chatting about the honor—and its related perks. Gates also assures Zuckerberg he'll help him work on the address.

Zuckerberg follows in the footsteps of luminaries like Steven Spielberg , Michael Bloomberg, Oprah Winfrey, and J.K. Rowling, whose iconic speech remains in circulation years later. Watch the two chummily ham it up for the audience as they spread the news in this hilarious video below.