Nine Photographers Explore the Impact of the Oil Industry

The Trump administration’s early maneuvers regarding the EPA and Waters of the U.S. rule are a clear indication of how it will – or will not – regulate environmental protection. Underscoring these decisions is the revival of Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines.

Both executive orders signal a continuation of American dependence on the oil industry despite evidence of the irreversible damage to the earth’s ecology and the health of local communities. As the battle over land and resources intensifies, TIME spoke to nine photographers documenting the oil industry and its impact on the environment and communities living nearby.

Here are their pictures and revealing accounts: A Crude Awakening, A Visual Exploration of the Pipeline Controversy