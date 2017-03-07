Weight lossFewer Americans Are Trying to Lose Weight
TIME.com stock photos Weight Loss Health Exercise Scale
PoliticsObamacare Goes Under the Knife
Capitol
fashionThe Chanel Fashion Show Ended With a Very Stylish Rocket Launch
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018
EducationMichelle Obama Just Gave Chance the Rapper the Ultimate Shout Out
Chance The Rapper holds a press conference and donates $1 Million Dollars to the Chicago Public School Foundation at Westcott Elementary School on March 6, 2017 in Chicago, Ill.
EPSTEIN-Trans-Alaska-Pipeline-2007
Trans-Alaska Pipeline 2007. Mitch Epstein

Nine Photographers Explore the Impact of the Oil Industry

6:56 PM UTC

The Trump administration’s early maneuvers regarding the EPA and Waters of the U.S. rule are a clear indication of how it will – or will not – regulate environmental protection. Underscoring these decisions is the revival of Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines.

Both executive orders signal a continuation of American dependence on the oil industry despite evidence of the irreversible damage to the earth’s ecology and the health of local communities. As the battle over land and resources intensifies, TIME spoke to nine photographers documenting the oil industry and its impact on the environment and communities living nearby.

Here are their pictures and revealing accounts: A Crude Awakening, A Visual Exploration of the Pipeline Controversy

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME