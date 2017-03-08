Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Shreds the New Republican Health Care Plan
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Video GamesWhy 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Reminds Me of a 27-Year-Old Game
nintendo-switch-the-legend-of-zelda-breath-of-the-wild
Books7 New Memoirs by Women Around the World
Thousands Of Australians March For Change On International Women's Day
women and girlsMeghan Markle: How Periods Affect Potential
Life In The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Volunteers at an event for Om Abdullah (R) on December 10, 2015 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.  Jordan Pix—Getty Images
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Must Empower Women If it Truly Wants to Move Forward

3:26 PM UTC
Ideas
Bremmer is a foreign affairs columnist and editor-at-large at TIME. He is the president of Eurasia Group, a political-risk consultancy, and a Global Research Professor at New York University. His most recent book is Superpower: Three Choices for America’s Role in the World  

What does Saudi Arabia need? Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman knows the answer. If his country is to become an economically dynamic, politically stable nation, it must relieve the kingdom’s dependence on energy exports, adapt to a world of accelerating technological change, prepare Saudi citizens to excel in 21st century jobs, and empower many more women to participate.

Vision isn’t enough, however, and the likely future king’s reform plans will probably come up short on social change. There has been progress; last year, for example, the religious police had their powers of arrest curbed. But a bid to unleash the talent of Saudi women is still headed the wrong way up a one-way street. As much of the world marks International Women’s Day today, March 8, the Saudi workplace remains a remote destination for too many women.

Vision 2030 aims to increase the percentage of women in the workforce from 22% to 30%. Yet bin Salman continues to support the unofficial ban on women driving automobiles. That’s probably political pragmatism, as the kingdom’s conservatives push back hard on social reform, particularly those that involve women’s rights. Even in an authoritarian state, politics remains the art of the possible. But this often-contradictory approach toward reform makes it impossible to modernize the kingdom’s economy.

This is an old story. In 2017, Saudi political stability still depends on a pact between Saudi royals and the kingdom’s conservative clerics. The ruling family subsidizes clerics and lets them preach as they choose; the clerics, in turn, support the royals’ political legitimacy. Royals challenge religious conservatives at their peril.

It’s hard to change Saudi Arabia, because there’s no apparent consensus demand for reform from its younger citizens. Many in the West imagine that youth everywhere want individual freedom. Is that true for Saudis? There are no credible opinion polls within the kingdom, but we can see that conservative clerics have far more social media followers than do the king, well-known athletes, or the few political activists in this closed society. That’s hardly a precise measure, and many younger Saudis surely back social change, but it is telling nonetheless.

This isn’t simply a question of religious tolerance or social justice. This is a country where women outnumber men among university graduates, but make up less than one quarter of the workforce. For a country that badly needs new economic vitality, that’s a problem that must be surmounted. Mohammed bin Salman knows exactly what his people need, but his ability to deliver these changes remains very much in question.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME