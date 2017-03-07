Texas Senate Holds Heated Marathon Hearing on 'Bathroom Bill'

Texas lawmakers spent four hours Tuesday listening to tense questions and arguments over a proposed " bathroom bill " that would require people to use public facilities such as restrooms and locker rooms that align with their "biological sex" — and more than 400 members of the public are still slated to have their turn at the microphone at what is expected to be a marathon committee hearing.

Speakers throughout the day ranged from a transgender child to the lieutenant governor of another state. But most of the morning was devoted to speakers who expressed support for the bill, which is backed by many of the state's senators on the committee. "In Texas, this is what we value. We do value safety, protection and privacy in those most intimate settings," said state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, the primary sponsor of the bill. "It’s a place where many of us find ourselves vulnerable."

State Sen. Joan Huffman, the committee's chair, predicted that the hearing would stretch late into the night or early morning, but she said she expects a vote on the bill. If it passes, it will likely be considered by the full state Senate before moving to the state House of Representatives for consideration.

Of the 13 states that are currently considering similar bills, Texas is the most populous and several argued during the hearing that it will prove a bellwether — particularly now that the Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance in support of transgender rights, saying this is an issue that should be left to the states. The bill, known as SB6, would affect facilities in public schools, universities and government buildings, though not private businesses. In the measure, "biological sex" is defined as the sex listed on one's birth certificate.

Like many of Tuesday's speakers, Kolkhorst made the argument that the state must prevent policies that allow bathroom access based on gender identity because predators will falsely claim they are transgender in order to enter women's spaces. "While the media makes it so much about transgender [issues]," she said, "this is a bill to say men should not go into the women’s restroom."

But she and other lawmakers also skirted a fundamental question related to the status of transgender people in American society: whether their sense of themselves should be considered authentic by the government.

If a transgender woman ("born male, but identifies as a woman") goes into the women's bathroom, Democratic state Senator Jose Rodriguez said, "It sounds to me like you feel that's a man actually going into a women's bathroom, not a woman, is that correct?" Kolkhurst was silent and he rephrased, saying it was his understanding that "it's not a man going into the bathroom."

"Senator, you and I may disagree on this," Kolkhorst responded.

Other speakers debated the nature of sex and gender, some saying that transgender people should be respected but anatomy must also take legal precedence over one's sense of self. and some speakers suggested that anatomy was the true dividing line. San Antonio-based pastor Charles Flowers called the idea that gender is determined by someone's brain "foolishness."

LGBT rights advocates have repeatedly called the predator argument a red herring , pointing to the lack of problems occurring in cities, school districts and states that have policies affirming the rights of transgender people in the public square. Before the meeting adjourned around noon local time, one panel of speakers opposed to the bill was invited to give testimony and among them was David Wynn, a Texan pastor and transgender man. He said the public-safety argument is not borne out by research and that the bill "feels like discrimination to me."

Appearing in his clerical dress, with little hair on the top of his head and a bushy beard, Wynn said he would not only feel uncomfortable in the women's room but cause much more disturbance there than in the men's. "We’re people. Let’s not forget that we’re talking about people," Wynn said. "Transgender people are the ones who need protection." When a lawmaker asked which restroom he would use at the state capitol, he noted that he had used the men's before speaking at the hearing without incident.

Among panelists opposing the bill were some well-known social conservatives such as Tony Perkins, the head of the Family Research Council, who said the bill would serve as a "deterrent" and embolden ordinary citizens to "sound the alarm" if they felt something was amiss in a women's-only space. North Carolina's lieutenant Gov. Dan Forest was also present.

Forest has been one of the strongest proponents of HB2, a controversial law in his state that — like the Texas bill — restricts bathroom access and also bans cities from passing non-discrimination protections that force businesses to allow transgender people to use facilities that match their gender identity. He was mainly there to counter a potent argument the bill's opponents have repeatedly deployed: that passing such a law would cause economic havoc in the state because many organizations view these measures as hostile to LGBT rights.

Though Forest acknowledged that the state has lost hundreds of millions in economic impact because of the law — from businesses that canceled expansions, performers that canceled concerts and sports leagues that cancelled events — he said that economic gains in the last year have outpaced any negative outcomes. He listed several companies that had added scores of the jobs to the state in February alone and said that actions such as the NBA moving its All-Star Game to another state should not influence lawmakers.

"I will never trade the privacy, safety and security of a woman or a child for a basketball ticket," Forest said, "and neither should you.”

The last speaker to have a say before the committee adjourned, planning to reconvene in a few hours, was a elementary-aged transgender child who appeared with her tearful mother. "From the moment she could communicate, she let us know she was a girl, " the mom said. "Dadgummit, transgender people are real."

The mom invited anyone who hadn't met a transgender person to come to their house to have dinner with their family. Then her child ended the session by suggesting, in a childlike way, that the culture wars have blown something simple out of proportion. When she goes to the restroom, "I've got to tinkle and get out," she said. "That's all."