harry-potter-fb
Scholastic
Books

You've Never Seen Harry Potter Like This Before

8:31 PM UTC

The story of Harry Potter may be officially "done," but thanks to the series' illustrated editions, fans are getting a whole new look at J.K. Rowling's wizarding world. After releasing the art-filled installments of Sorcerer's Stone and Chamber of Secrets in 2015 and 2016, respectively, Scholastic and Bloomsbury unveiled the magical new cover for Prisoner of Azkaban Tuesday.

Illustrated by award-winning artist Jim Kay, the image features Harry stepping out of the path of the Knight Bus — which is being driven by Ernie Prang — before he is picked up outside of Number 4 Privet Drive. Harry's first encounter with the magical triple-decker bus is widely considered an iconic moment from Rowling's third book.

See the cover below.

harry-potter Scholastic 

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: The Illustrated Edition hits shelves Oct. 3.

