J.K. Rowling fans will soon be able to revisit the Hogwarts textbook Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them —this time through narration from Eddie Redmayne in the upcoming audiobook.

In a clip shared with TIME, Redmayne, who played Newt Scamander in the film adaptation of Fantastic Beasts , narrates a bit from the book about Golden Snidgets , a small bird that served as a precursor to the Golden Snitch in the game of Quidditch. Redmayne recites the history of the Snidget, and recounts how the bird was hunted nearly to extinction.

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them audiobook will be available on March 14. You can preorder the title here .

Listen to Redmayne's narration in the clip above.