fashionThe Chanel Fashion Show Ended With a Very Stylish Rocket Launch
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018
EducationMichelle Obama Just Gave Chance the Rapper the Ultimate Shout Out
Chance The Rapper holds a press conference and donates $1 Million Dollars to the Chicago Public School Foundation at Westcott Elementary School on March 6, 2017 in Chicago, Ill.
TelevisionReview: The Americans Hits New Heights in Season 5
THE AMERICANS -- "Amber Waves" -- Season 5, Episode 1 (Airs Tuesday, March 7, 10:00 pm/ep) -- Pictured: Keri Russell as Elizabeth Jennings. CR: Patrick Harbron/FX
celebritiesSaturday Night Live's Pete Davidson Says He Is 'Sober for the First Time in Eight Years'
2016 American Museum Of Natural History Museum Gala
Donald Trump

British Spy Who Compiled Dossier on President Trump Speaks Out

5:40 PM UTC

(LONDON) — A former British spy who compiled an explosive and unproven dossier on President Donald Trump's purported activities in Russia has returned to work.

Christopher Steele said Tuesday he is "really pleased" to be back in his London office after a prolonged period out of public view. He went into hiding in January after his name was published in connection with the dossier.

The 52-year-old runs London-based Orbis Business Intelligence, a private security firm. He made a statement outside the firm's central London office.

"I'm now going to be focusing my efforts on supporting the broader interests of our company here," he said without addressing the Trump dossier.

He thanked the public for its support and said he won't be making any further comments.

Trump has described the lurid reports in the dossier as "phony allegations" concocted by his political opponents.

The dossier was reportedly produced as opposition research for the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

It contains unproven allegations of coordination between Trump's advisers and Russians on hacking the emails of prominent Democrats and claims about sexual activities.

The 35-page dossier was circulated in political and media circles in the United States but was not published for some time because the information could not be verified.

The entire contents became public in January when it was published by BuzzFeed.

The Associated Press has not authenticated the claims.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME