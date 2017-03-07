celebritiesSaturday Night Live's Pete Davidson Says He Is 'Sober for the First Time in Eight Years'
Deputy Attorney General-designate, federal prosecutor Rod Rosenstein, listens during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 7, 2017.
Deputy Attorney General-designate, federal prosecutor Rod Rosenstein, listens during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 7, 2017. J. Scott Applewhite—AP
Congress

Rod Rosenstein Will Not Commit to Recusing Himself from Russia Investigation

5:00 PM UTC

(WASHINGTON) — Rod Rosenstein says he's aware of no requirement that he recuse himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election.

Rosenstein, the United States attorney for Maryland, was appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday for a confirmation hearing.

He was asked by senators whether he planned to step aside and leave the Russia matter in the hands of a special counsel.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself last week from any investigations touching the Trump campaign following revelations of his undisclosed contacts with the Russian ambassador.

Under questioning from senators, Rosenstein would not commit to recusing himself. He said he wasn't familiar with the facts of any investigation and was unaware of any requirement that he abandon oversight.

