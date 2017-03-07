celebritiesPeople Still Can't Tell Fellow Famous Gingers Ed Sheeran and Rupert Grint Apart
Emma
Late Night Telvision

Watch Emma Watson Cringe at a Harry Potter Scene She Ruined

7:53 PM UTC

Emma Watson may have risen to fame playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies, but that doesn’t mean she looks back fondly at her work.

Watson, who is currently starring in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday and went on a stroll down memory lane. She was just nine-years old when she took on the role of Hermione and enrolled in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and she didn’t have much experience acting in a major motion picture. That’s all to say, she should be forgiven for making a few mistakes.

During her visit to the show, Kimmel played an outtake from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone that made Watson double over in embarrassment. Turns out she had a bad habit of memorizing all of her co-star’s lines and then mouthing the words along with them to help out, which is seriously such a Hermione that Watson should be proud that she was a method actor at such a young age.

