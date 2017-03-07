fashionThe Chanel Fashion Show Ended With a Very Stylish Rocket Launch
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018
TelevisionReview: The Americans Hits New Heights in Season 5
THE AMERICANS -- "Amber Waves" -- Season 5, Episode 1 (Airs Tuesday, March 7, 10:00 pm/ep) -- Pictured: Keri Russell as Elizabeth Jennings. CR: Patrick Harbron/FX
Donald TrumpBritish Spy Who Compiled Dossier on President Trump Speaks Out
Britain
celebritiesSaturday Night Live's Pete Davidson Says He Is 'Sober for the First Time in Eight Years'
2016 American Museum Of Natural History Museum Gala
Chance The Rapper holds a press conference and donates $1 Million Dollars to the Chicago Public School Foundation at Westcott Elementary School on March 6, 2017 in Chicago, Ill.
Chance The Rapper holds a press conference and donates $1 Million Dollars to the Chicago Public School Foundation at Westcott Elementary School on March 6, 2017 in Chicago, Ill. Timothy Hiatt—Getty Images
Education

Michelle Obama Just Gave Chance the Rapper the Ultimate Shout Out

5:57 PM UTC

Former First Lady and education activist Michelle Obama praised fellow Chicagoan Chance the Rapper after he announced a $1 million donation to Chicago Public Schools.

Yesterday, Chance held a press conference at Westcott Elementary School on Chicago's South Side, where he spoke about a "call to action" to help support arts education in Chicago's schools. Last week, Chance met with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to discuss education funding, but the Grammy award-winning rapper left the meeting "frustrated." "Our kids should not be held hostage because of political positioning," Chance said in his press conference.

The rapper's news was met with positivity across various social media platforms — most notably from Michelle Obama herself. In a tweet, she thanked Chance for being "an example of the power of arts education." Chance also contributed to the lighting of the National Christmas Tree with the Obamas in December.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME