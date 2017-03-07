Weight lossFewer Americans Are Trying to Lose Weight
fashion

The Chanel Fashion Show Ended With a Very Stylish Rocket Launch

6:04 PM UTC

In the past, Meryl Streep dissenter and mercurial designer Karl Lagerfeld has transformed Chanel's perennial show location, the Grand Palais in Paris, into a supermarket, a casino and a French brasserie as a part of the gorgeously over-the-top runway shows he stages for the storied French house.

His most recent fashion show for Chanel, however, might be the most out-of-this-world offering he's had yet: a stylish interpretation of a space station, complete with a to-scale, fully Chanel-branded rocket ship that actually launched during the close of the show — fittingly enough, to the dulcet tones of Elton John's "Rocket Man." On deck for this fantastic finale were Pharrell Williams, Cara Delevingne, Lily-Rose Depp and mother Vanessa Paradis.

Fitting in with the aeronautical theme were quilted Mylar-esque capes, futuristic silver go-go boots, and silhouettes reminiscent of the "race to space" era; if those elements weren't cogent enough, Lagerfeld also gave the collection the literal treatment by using astronaut and planet prints and including a rocket-ship handbag for good measure.

See Chanel's very out of this world rocket launch and fashion show in all its glory below.

Chanel's rocket launch. #pfw #wwdfashion

A post shared by WWD (@wwd) on

#CHANELGroundControl #CHANELFallWinter #PFW

A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on

#Pharrell #PharrellWilliams #CaraDelevingne #Chanel #KarlLagerfeld #CHANELGroundControl #CHANELFallWinter

A post shared by Backstage Bombshell (@backstagebombshell) on

Chanel to the moon! @chanelofficial @lindseywixson @tompecheux @sammcknight1 @annyerrandonea_nailsartist @crfashionbook

A post shared by Carine Roitfeld (@carineroitfeld) on

@hk0712 My lil G Hudson 💋

A post shared by Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) on

