In the past, Meryl Streep dissenter and mercurial designer Karl Lagerfeld has transformed Chanel's perennial show location, the Grand Palais in Paris, into a supermarket, a casino and a French brasserie as a part of the gorgeously over-the-top runway shows he stages for the storied French house.
His most recent fashion show for Chanel, however, might be the most out-of-this-world offering he's had yet: a stylish interpretation of a space station, complete with a to-scale, fully Chanel-branded rocket ship that actually launched during the close of the show — fittingly enough, to the dulcet tones of Elton John's "Rocket Man." On deck for this fantastic finale were Pharrell Williams, Cara Delevingne, Lily-Rose Depp and mother Vanessa Paradis.
Fitting in with the aeronautical theme were quilted Mylar-esque capes, futuristic silver go-go boots, and silhouettes reminiscent of the "race to space" era; if those elements weren't cogent enough, Lagerfeld also gave the collection the literal treatment by using astronaut and planet prints and including a rocket-ship handbag for good measure.
See Chanel's very out of this world rocket launch and fashion show in all its glory below.