Stephen Colbert was clearly surprised when Anderson Cooper revealed he has President Donald Trump muted on Twitter during a Monday appearance on The Late Show .

After Cooper explained why he still follows POTUS but doesn't read any of his tweets, Colbert immediately began teasing the CNN anchor. "Then the tweets can get backed up and you get an infection," he joked. "I just want to point out that you are a real newsman, I watch you every night, I enjoy your work, I believe you report the news in a very fair way and accurately...And you just said that you mute the president of the United States."

