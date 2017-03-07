The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

The Idea of North America Is Over

Five Best Ideas

1. The idea of North America is over.

By Benjamin Wallace-Wells in the New Yorker

2. America is facing a dangerous enemy. We just can’t agree who.

By Uri Friedman in the Atlantic

3. Artificial intelligence has a PR problem.

By Jerry Kaplan in MIT Technology Review

4. This is how YouTube will kill cable.

By Mike Elgan in Computerworld

5. Newsrooms are making leaks easier — and more secure than ever. Here’s how.

By Charles Berret in the Columbia Journalism Review

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.