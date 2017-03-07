celebritiesSaturday Night Live's Pete Davidson Says He Is 'Sober for the First Time in Eight Years'
Five Best Ideas

The Idea of North America Is Over

5:00 PM UTC
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. The idea of North America is over.

By Benjamin Wallace-Wells in the New Yorker

2. America is facing a dangerous enemy. We just can’t agree who.

By Uri Friedman in the Atlantic

3. Artificial intelligence has a PR problem.

By Jerry Kaplan in MIT Technology Review

4. This is how YouTube will kill cable.

By Mike Elgan in Computerworld

5. Newsrooms are making leaks easier — and more secure than ever. Here’s how.

By Charles Berret in the Columbia Journalism Review

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

Follow TIME