White HousePresident Trump Accused Obama of Releasing 122 Gitmo Prisoners Who 'Returned to the Battlefield.' He's Wrong
US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-TRUMP
photographyThese Rare Examples of Early Photography in China Captured a Disappearing World
Rare early masterpieces of Chinese photography.
White HouseOfficial NPS Photos Show President Trump's Inauguration Was Smaller Than Obama's
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: GOP's Health Care Plan, Casey Anthony and National Pancake Day
President Trump Delivers First Address To Joint Session Of Congress
Hands holding American flag
Hands holding American flag Flashpop—Getty Images
Research

U.S. Falls in Ranking of the Best Countries in the World

2:10 PM UTC

The United States has fallen to seventh place in a ranking of the best countries in the world.

The report, conducted by U.S. News in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School and global brand consultants BAV Consulting, shows that Switzerland is viewed as the world's No. 1 country, and that the U.S. is down from its previous No. 4 ranking, according to a survey of more than 21,000 people from 36 countries in all regions of the world.

"People regard the European country highly for its citizenship, being open for business, an environment that encourages entrepreneurship, the quality of life it provides its citizens and for its cultural influence," the report says.

Canada took the No. 2 spot, followed by the U.K., Germany, Japan, Sweden and then the U.S. In 2016, Germany was in first place, followed by Canada, the U.K., the U.S., Sweden, Australia and Japan. Switzerland was one of 20 new countries evaluated this year, and therefore wasn't included in 2016's list.

The report says that nearly 75% of respondents said they had lost respect for the U.S. in some degree because of the toxic tone of the 2016 presidential campaign. However, it adds: "Despite [slipping in the ranking], the U.S. continues to be seen as the world's most powerful country: an economically and politically consequential nation with strong international alliances and strong military alliances."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME