Hands holding American flag
President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch with House and Senate leadership in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C on March 1, 2017.  Mandel Ngan—AFP/Getty Images
White House

President Trump Accused Obama of Releasing 122 Gitmo Prisoners Who 'Returned to the Battlefield.' He's Wrong

2:01 PM UTC

President Donald Trump on Tuesday falsely blamed former President Barack Obama for releasing from Guantanamo Bay "122 vicious prisoners" who returned to terrorist activities.

"122 vicious prisoners, released by the Obama Administration from Gitmo, have returned to the battlefield. Just another terrible decision!" Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

But Trump's accusation is inaccurate. As of July 15, 2016, a total of 693 Guantanamo Bay detainees had been transferred — 122 of whom were confirmed to have reengaged in terrorist activities, according to a report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Of those 122 people, 113 were released under former President George W. Bush. Just nine were released under Obama.

Trump's tweet followed a Fox & Friends segment on a U.S. airstrike in Yemen that killed a former Guantanamo Bay detainee.

