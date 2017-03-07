ResearchU.S. Falls in Ranking of the Best Countries in the World
Left: An aerial view of President Barack Obama's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2009 in Washington, D.C. Right: An aerial view of President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. National Park Service
White House

Official NPS Photos Show President Trump's Inauguration Was Smaller Than Obama's

1:42 PM UTC

Official aerial photos released Monday by the National Park Service confirmed that President Donald Trump's inauguration was less well-attended than former President Barack Obama's.

Comparisons between the two inaugurations drew ire from the Trump administration in January. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer falsely claimed that Trump's inauguration was the most-watched in history. That claim was debunked by photos from various news outlets comparing the crowds at Trump's inauguration and Obama's 2009 ceremony.

While Trump accused media organizations of lying about the crowd size, the official National Park Service photos — released Monday in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request — clearly depict the difference in the number of attendees.

