FRANCE-SKI-LEISURE-TOURISM-FEATURE
People walk in the snow at the French Alps Val d'Isere ski resort, on March 1, 2014. PHILIPPE DESMAZES—AFP—Getty Images
France

Skiiers Feared Trapped as Avalanche Hits French Resort of Tignes

11:12 AM UTC

A rescue mission is underway after an avalanche hit Tignes, the popular French ski resort, reportedly burying skiers.

Several skiers are thought to be trapped in the snow and the resort has been closed, the BBC reports. Rescuers have not been able to use helicopters because of visibility conditions and so are proceeding on foot.

Emergency services are attending the scene which occurred on the busy Carline piste. On-piste skiing often attracts less experienced skiers, and is considered safer than off-piste routes. One tour operator said there were reports 30 people were trapped:

Four snowboarders, including two teenage boys, were killed when an avalanche hit an off-piste area at the resort last month.

This is a breaking news report. Please refresh for updates

