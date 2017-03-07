No Injuries as Avalanche Hits French Resort of Tignes

People walk in the snow at the French Alps Val d'Isere ski resort, on March 1, 2014.

All skiers are reportedly safe after an avalanche hit Tignes , the popular French ski resort.

A rescue mission had been underway after fears that skiers were trapped in the snow, the BBC reports . Rescuers were not able to use helicopters because of visibility conditions and so proceeded on foot.

Emergency services responded to the scene, which occurred on the busy Carline piste. On-piste skiing often attracts less experienced skiers, and is considered safer than off-piste routes.

Four snowboarders, including two teenage boys, were killed when an avalanche hit an off-piste area at the resort last month.