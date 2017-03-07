North KoreaKim Jong Nam's Murder Likely Means Dangerous Times Ahead for Members of North Korea's Ruling Family
NKOREA-SKOREA-MALAYSIA-KIM-BROTHER-JAPAN-COMBO
SpainSpanish Police Are Hunting for a 120-Strong Dine-and-Dash Gang That Owes More Than $10,000
Waitress Walking with Plates
TelevisionThe Philippine Government Has Sharply Criticized CBS Over an Upcoming Episode of Madam Secretary
Embassy of the Philippines, Washington DC, Italianate Renaissance Style Building
citiesThese Are the Happiest and Healthiest Cities in America
General view of the City of Honolulu on
A satellite View of the Crescent Group of Islands
A satellite view of the Crescent Group of islands which is part of the disputed Paracel Islands located in the South China Sea on Jan. 22, 2016. USGS/NASA Landsat /Orbital Horizon/Gallo Images/Getty Images
China

Chinese Authorities Want to Fly Tourists to Disputed Islands

7:38 AM UTC

Authorities in southern China want to launch commercial air tours to disputed islands in the South China Sea.

Plans to fly tourists to the Paracel islands, also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan, were listed as a priority by officials in Hainan, the South China Morning Post reports.

China's southernmost province, Hainan is responsible for administering the Paracels and other disputed territory including the Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal. Cruise tours from Hainan to the Paracels were launched in 2012, and last year carried over 12,000 passengers.

The addition of air tours is currently awaiting approval from the government and military, according to a document released to Hainan delegates at the National People’s Congress in Beijing.

The islets and reefs of the Paracels have been the center of dispute for decades. Vietnam had previously controlled some islands in the archipelago, while China controlled others. In 1974, China gained control over all the Paracel islands in a brief but bloody battle that killed 71 people.

[SCMP]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME