Pyongyang said it will ban Malaysian citizens from leaving North Korea, effectively holding them hostage, according to reports in state media.

The move is the latest ratcheting of diplomatic tensions in the wake of the killing of Kim Jong Nam , the estranged half-brother of the North Korean leader, at Kuala Lumpur's airport on Feb. 13.

According to Agence France-Presse, the official Korea Central News Agency said Tuesday: "All Malaysian nationals in the DPRK will be temporarily prohibited from leaving the country until the incident that happened in Malaysia is properly solved."

On Monday, Pyongyang expelled the Malaysian ambassador from the country, reciprocating Malaysia's order for the North Korean envoy there to leave within 48-hours.

[ AFP ]