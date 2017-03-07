The White House Copied Exxon's Press Release in a Statement Praising Exxon

A monitor displays Exxon Mobil Corp. signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

A monitor displays Exxon Mobil Corp. signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

The White House copied a portion of its statement praising ExxonMobil's announcement on Monday that it would invest in manufacturing projects in the U.S. from Exxon .

The White House statement , released about 34 minutes after Exxon put out its announcement , copied a full paragraph from Exxon's statement that explained the company's investment plans.

White House press release (left) contains full paragraph copied verbatim from Exxon press release (right). pic.twitter.com/NlhoUvdqvd - Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) March 6, 2017

Through the statement and subsequent tweets, President Trump heavily complimented Exxon, which was most recently run by Trump's Secretary of State Rex Tillerson , for promoting job growth in the U.S.

Plagiarism has cropped up among Trump's team before — First Lady Melania Trump used phrases from Michelle Obama's 2008 convention speech during the 2016 Republican National Convention and pundit Monica Crowley turned down a job offer in the Trump administration after being accused of plagiarizing parts of her book and Ph.D dissertation .

Both the White House and ExxonMobil did not immediately respond to requests for comment.