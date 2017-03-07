ImmigrationHomeland Security Chief Says He's Considering Separating Immigrant Children From Parents
John Kelly Discusses Operational Implementation Of Trump Immigration Ban
White HouseThe White House Is Celebrating the Rollout of President Trump's New Travel Ban
Conway delivers a television interview outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington
Planned ParenthoodPlanned Parenthood Rejects President Trump's Deal to Stop Abortions in Exchange for Funding
Schumer, Murray Speak At Planned Parenthood News Conference To Express Support
CongressHouse Republicans Release Obamacare Replacement Bill
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan
Trading On The Floor Of The NYSE As U.S.Stocks Fall With Industrials On Trump Border Tax Comments
A monitor displays Exxon Mobil Corp. signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
White House

The White House Copied Exxon's Press Release in a Statement Praising Exxon

12:26 AM UTC

The White House copied a portion of its statement praising ExxonMobil's announcement on Monday that it would invest in manufacturing projects in the U.S. from Exxon.

The White House statement, released about 34 minutes after Exxon put out its announcement, copied a full paragraph from Exxon's statement that explained the company's investment plans.

Through the statement and subsequent tweets, President Trump heavily complimented Exxon, which was most recently run by Trump's Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, for promoting job growth in the U.S.

Plagiarism has cropped up among Trump's team before — First Lady Melania Trump used phrases from Michelle Obama's 2008 convention speech during the 2016 Republican National Convention and pundit Monica Crowley turned down a job offer in the Trump administration after being accused of plagiarizing parts of her book and Ph.D dissertation.

Both the White House and ExxonMobil did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME