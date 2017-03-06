Chance the Rapper arrives for the 59th Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Chance the Rapper Donates $1 Million to Chicago Public Schools as a 'Call to Action'

Grammy Award winner Chance the Rapper announced on Monday that he is donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools, the Chicago Tribune reports .

During a press conference at Westcott Elementary School on Chicago's South Side that was streamed live on Instagram, Chance said the monetary contribution is to "support art and enrichment programming." Chance called the endowment a "call to action."

Last week, Chance met with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to discuss education funding , but the rapper said he walked away from their talk feeling "frustrated and disappointed in the governor's inaction." He continued, "Governor Rauner can use his executive power to give Chicago's children the resources they need to fulfill their God-given right to learn."

Chance said he would do all he can to "protect Chicago's most valuable resource: its children." Ultimately, he wants to "help cultivate Chicago creative minds."

Support was already flooding in on social media after the announcement.

