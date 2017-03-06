Social MediaTwitter Briefly Suspended the Account of Former KKK Leader David Duke
Entertainment

Bill Paxton's Cause of Death Was A Stroke

8:09 PM UTC

Bill Paxton‘s death certificate has been released.

The actor’s cause of death was a stroke following heart surgery, according to his death certificate, obtained by PEOPLE.

Paxton underwent surgery to replace a heart valve and correct an aortic aneurysm when complications arose.

According to the death certificate, Paxton had surgery on Feb. 14 and died 11 days later on the 25th after suffering a stroke. He was 61.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a family representative said in a statement. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Paxton is best known for his roles in legendary movies such as Aliens, True Lies and Titanic.

This article originally appeared on People.com.

