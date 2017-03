David Duke, former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard during the debate with Joe Hicks at Cal State University. Debate dealt with Proposition 209. Brian Vander Brug—LA Times via Getty Images

The Twitter account of former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke was briefly suspended on Monday. Twitter has not responded to a TIME request for comment.

Reporters noted Duke's suspension earlier on Monday.

David Duke's account has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/vb6CgWtaLI - Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 6, 2017

But by Monday afternoon, the account run by the former member of Louisiana's state House and perennial candidate was back up.

I'm back. Though I have no idea why I was suspended. Thank you to all of the wonderful people who offered support. #FreeDavidDuke - David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) March 6, 2017

Duke appeared to have lost a substantial number of followers while his tweet was temporarily suspended, but he thanked his followers for supporting "free speech."