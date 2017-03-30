LIFE
CongressWatch Live: Senate Committee Holds a Hearing on Russian Election Interference
Actor Warren Beatty, 1961.
Actor Warren Beatty, 1961.Don Cravens—The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
Actor Warren Beatty, 1961.
Joan Collins whispering to boyfriend Warren Beatty as director Elia Kazan listens to actress Natalie Wood during filming of "Splendor in the Grass".
Warren Beatty and Natalie Wood, 1961.
Warren Beatty with Natalie Wood at the 1962 Academy Awards ceremony at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium.
Warren Beatty sitting in field of flowers in 1967.
Warren Beatty accepting an award in 1968.
Warren Beatty at the National Catholic Office for Motion Pictures in 1967.
Warren Beatty at the National Catholic Office for Motion Pictures in 1967.
Warren Beatty at the National Catholic Office for Motion Pictures in 1967.
Warren Beatty at the ocean, 1967.
Warren Beatty on the phone as he campaigns for Sen. George McGovern's democratic presidential nomination, 1972.
Actor Warren Beatty, 1961.
photography

Beatty at 80: LIFE's Best Photos of Warren Beatty on the Rise

Lily Rothman,Liz Ronk
9:00 AM ET

It may be hard to believe these days, but Warren Beatty wasn't always Hollywood royalty. As the star turns 80 on Thursday, his standing as a respected veteran of the movie business is solid — despite his involvement in the embarrassing Best Picture snafu at this year's Academy Awards.

But, as LIFE described in a major feature about Beatty that ran in April of 1968, there was a moment when it seemed that his burgeoning career might fade. In 1961, he had broken into the business with a star turn in Splendor in the Grass from filmmaker Elia Kazan with a script by William Inge — and, as LIFE pointed out, "you cannot break in much higher than that." But he had followed that film with movies that were less than spectacular hits, and his reputation as a headstrong on-set personality and a headline-making celebrity serial monogamist (of whom LIFE declared that "the radiance of unquestioned virility pours out" when he smiled) threatened to overshadow his actual work.

All that changed with Bonnie and Clyde, the 1967 movie in which he starred with Faye Dunaway.

But it wasn't just the movie itself that set Beatty right. With low expectations for its success, the studio buried its release in its calendar. The initial response from critics and audiences was middling. It was then that Beatty accomplished the remarkable feat of convincing the public to reconsider. In fact, TIME essentially reviewed the picture twice, first as a "strange and purposeless mingling of fact and claptrap" in August of 1967 and a few months later, in a cover story, as "the sleeper of the decade," noting that the first review had made a "mistake."

By the time it was nominated for Best Picture, Beatty was set. In honor of his milestone birthday, here's a look back at LIFE best portraits of the star from the 1960s and '70s.

Follow TIME