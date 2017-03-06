Watch Apis Cor 3d-print an Entire House in Just One Day

Thanks to the 3D printing revolution , one company was able to "build" a tiny home in just 24 hours.

Apis Cor , a startup based in San Francisco, used a mobile 3D printer to construct a 400-square-foot igloo-style house complete with a bedroom, bathroom and hall in the Moscow region of Russia. The printer pumped out layers of a concrete mixture that lasts for 175 years, according to Quartz . And its flat roof can effectively withstand heavy snowfall.

The tiny house was reinforced with fiberglass and painted the painted a mustard yellow. In the future, Apis Cor said they could print these tiny houses for $10,134 — a price that includes windows, doors, electrical wiring, plumbing and other things resembling a real home.

Watch the making of the house in the video above.