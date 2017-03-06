Watch This Viral Gymnast Slay the Competition to the Tune of Beyoncé Hits

When it comes to gymnastics, the athletes at UCLA know how to have fun. Last year, gymnast Sophina DeJesus went viral with her hip-hop routine that included her doing the Whip and the Nae-Nae , and now it looks like another UCLA athlete will be joining her ranks.

Senior Hallie Mossett's latest floor routine not only helped secure a win during UCLA's meet against University of Arizona, but brought the crowd to their feet when she performed to a medley of iconic Beyoncé songs. The result, naturally, was flawless.

Mossett used songs like " Formation ," "Partition" and "Single Ladies," and even incorporated some of Queen Bey's signature choreography into her routine. According to UCLA , Mossett's fierce performance earned her a 9.975, a career high, as well as her fourth Pac-12 specialist honor.

Watch Mossett slay her routine below.