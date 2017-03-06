Months after a photo revealed that President Donald Trump used tape to hold his tie together, a new shot of his signature red tie flapping in the breeze has the Internet up in arms.
As POTUS disembarked Air Force One at Orlando International Airport Friday, a photographer captured the moment a gust of wind blew his tie in the air, showing pieces of what appears to be scotch tape holding its two ends together.
The picture has since gone viral, with many Twitter users poking fun at Trump's fashion faux pas. "Trump uses sticky tape to hold his tie down. If that alone isn't grounds for impeachment then what has become of America?," one user joked.
See a selection of the reactions below.