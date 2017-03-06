LGBTGavin Grimm's Fight for Transgender Rights: 'I'm in it For the Long Haul'
A strong wind blows President Donald Trump's tie as he arrives at Orlando International Airport for a visit to St. Andrew Catholic School Friday, March 3, 2017 in Orlando, Fla.
A strong wind blows President Donald Trump's tie as he arrives at Orlando International Airport for a visit to St. Andrew Catholic School Friday, March 3, 2017 in Orlando, Fla. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images
viral

The Internet Is Freaking Out Over How Donald Trump Still Tapes His Tie Together

8:59 PM UTC

Months after a photo revealed that President Donald Trump used tape to hold his tie together, a new shot of his signature red tie flapping in the breeze has the Internet up in arms.

As POTUS disembarked Air Force One at Orlando International Airport Friday, a photographer captured the moment a gust of wind blew his tie in the air, showing pieces of what appears to be scotch tape holding its two ends together.

The picture has since gone viral, with many Twitter users poking fun at Trump's fashion faux pas. "Trump uses sticky tape to hold his tie down. If that alone isn't grounds for impeachment then what has become of America?," one user joked.

See a selection of the reactions below.

