What to Know About This Weekend's Daylight Saving Time Spring Forward

Get ready to spring forward this weekend — Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday . Here's everything you need to know about the time-change.

Clocks will jump forward by one hour on March 12 at 2 a.m. The jump forward in time pushes sunrise and sunset by an hour from the day before and means an end to dark winter nights, as evenings will see more light. That also means you'll lose an hour of sleep Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The U.S. implemented Daylight Saving Time on March 19, 1918, with the official reason that setting clocks an hour ahead would save fuel and money. Researchers have found, however, that the practice may fuel the use of energy . According to a 2011 study , electricity consumption grew as much as 4% after some Indiana counties began observing Daylight Saving Time.

Not every state observes Daylight Saving. Although it is a standard practice across the U.S. and much of the world, both Arizona and Hawaii have opted out of observing Daylight Saving Time. Several other states have debated staying on standard time throughout the year, like Illinois and Michigan, while others like Florida and New Mexico have considered staying on Daylight Saving throughout the year, according to the Washington Post .

Springing forward can help reset your sleep schedule. Apart from making sure to set your alarms correctly, you can use Daylight Saving to reboot sleeping habits . Turn off electronic devices about an hour before bed and develop a consistent bedtime ritual, like journaling or reading.