travel ban

President Trump Argued His Travel Ban Should Surprise 'Bad Dudes.' His New Version Gives 10 Days' Notice

5:55 PM UTC

When President Trump unveiled his first travel ban, he argued it shouldn’t have any advance notice to keep “bad dudes” from rushing into the country.

But the revised version of the order President Trump signed on Monday included a 10 day advanced notice. The new order will take effect on March 16.

Trump faced a firestorm of backlash when the first order was issued, including criticism from Republicans who said the rollout could have gone more smoothly.

On a conference call Monday, a senior Department of Homeland Security official said the delay was put in place to make sure all of the legal kinks could be worked out before the order goes into effect.

Senior leaders also seem to be working to be as transparent as possible while rolling out the revised ban. Secretary of Homeland Security, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Attorney General Jeff Sessions each delivered remarks on the new order during an appearance on Monday to clarify the order.

During that appearance, Secretary Kelly said there should be "no surprises" this time around.

Follow TIME