‘Still a Muslim Ban': Lawmakers React to President Trump's Travel Ban

President Donald J. Trump waves as he walks across the South Lawn towards the White House on March 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. Pool—Getty Images

Lawmakers swiftly reacted to President Trump's revised travel ban that temporarily halts people from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

The revised order, which aimed to the tackle legal issues facing the original ban , dropped Iraq from the list of targeted countries and specified that the 90-day ban on travelers from Sudan, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen does not apply to people who have valid visas.

Democratic lawmakers swiftly condemned the new ban, saying it targets Muslims. Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, said in a tweet, "Trump's Muslim Ban is still a Muslim Ban."

Trump's Muslim Ban is still a Muslim Ban. https://t.co/WtL7B8eg75 - Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) March 6, 2017

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer tweeted , "a watered down ban is still a ban." In subsequent tweets, Schumer called the ban "mean-spirited & un-American," and urged for it to be repealed.

Despite the Administration's changes, the #MuslimBan2 makes us less safe, not more, it is mean-spirited & un-American. It must be repealed. - Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 6, 2017

Americans need to know that this latest Exec Order has absolutely nothing to do with national security. It is still a ban. #MuslimBan2 - Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 6, 2017

DNC Chair Tom Perez also called the ban "un-American" in a statement.

"Trump's obsession with religious discrimination is disgusting, un-American, and outright dangerous," Perez said. "Don't be fooled — he promised again and again during his campaign that he would single out and persecute a specific religious group, and that's exactly what he's trying to do now."

DNC chair Perez on Trump's new order: 'Trump’s obsession with religious discrimination is disgusting, un-American, and outright dangerous.' pic.twitter.com/SvCDizxfHb - Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 6, 2017

Other representatives echoed their colleagues.

President Trump's #MuslimBan2 is as equally immoral and un-American as the first version. This is not who we are and it must be repealed. - Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) March 6, 2017

This is the same ban, with the same purpose, driven by the same discrimination that weakens our fight against terror https://t.co/kulZNQU5bo - Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) March 6, 2017

.@POTUS signs another un-American EO based in fear & division. We will not stand for this kind of discrimination. https://t.co/VW99fYIiDT - G. K. Butterfield (@GKButterfield) March 6, 2017

Version 2 of the ban still targets Muslims, still inspires more terrorism, still violates our founding principles. Oh, and still illegal. https://t.co/b80kX16G2D - Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 6, 2017

We’re reviewing the #muslimban2 & stand ready to litigate - again - to protect NY's families, institutions & economy https://t.co/V704y10yQH - Eric Schneiderman (@AGSchneiderman) March 6, 2017

The American people won't be fooled—#MuslimBan 2.0 still bans immigrants from Muslim-majority countries, reinforces fear & weakens security. - Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) March 6, 2017

After being blocked in court, @POTUS is repackaging #MuslimBan. Make no mistake--#MuslimBan2 will make us less safe https://t.co/2pJ6ypv7bM - Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) March 6, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump's 'new' #ExecutiveOrder: Different vehicle for the same xenophobia/Islamophobia that contradicts our American values. #SMH - Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) March 6, 2017

While Democrats were quick to decry the revised order, some Republicans cheered on Trump's new ban.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said the "revised executive order advances our shared goal of protecting the homeland," in a statement.

"I commend the administration and Secretary Kelly in particular for their hard work on this measure to improve our vetting standards," he continued. "We will continue to work with President Trump to keep our country safe."