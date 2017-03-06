RefugeesTrump’s Muslim Ban 2.0 Is Just as Inhumane — and Even More Frightening
In MemoriamIn Memoriam: The Photography Community Remembers George Pitts
georgepitts-facebook
RaceBen Carson Called African-American Slaves 'Immigrants' During a Speech
Then-presidential candidate Ben Carsoning campaigning during the 2016 primary season,
celebritiesEmma Watson Is Officially Not Messing Around With Bath Time
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Balenciaga : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018
A model walks the runway during the Balenciaga Ready to Wear fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 5, 2017. Victor Virgile—Getty Images
fashion

These Bernie Sanders-Inspired High Heels at Paris Fashion Week Won't Come Cheap

10:32 PM UTC

Storied French high fashion brand Balenciaga is dipping into the realm of politically-inspired fashion once more, this time showing off high heels wrapped in t-shirt fabric that echoes Vermont senator Bernie Sanders' unsuccessful primary campaign branding.

As models paraded down the Parisian runway this weekend for the brand's ready-to-wear fashion show, they were outfitted in pointy-toed stilettos with knotted fabric covers. Some of them, in a cheeky nod to the politician, were adorned with "Balenciaga"-branded scraps of cloth bearing the same graphics that Sanders's campaign used.

This is not the first time designer Demna Gvasalia has felt the Bern; at his men's show in January he took even heavier inspiration from the Sanders logo, with shirts and outerwear styled in the red, white, and blue typography that Sanders touted throughout his attempt at the White House. Vogue says those leftover t-shirts were used on the heels.

The irony, of course, is that while Balenciaga heels like the ones seen on the runway retail for upwards of $600, democratic socialism-leaning Sanders himself is notoriously low-fashion.

"I think, of my many attributes, being a fashion maven is not one of them," he told CNN's Jake Tapper last month. Whether or not he sought this status, looks like fashion is still having its Bernie moment. For Sanders fans trying to copycat this style on the cheap, Racked notes, you're in luck: just repurpose your old campaign t-shirt into a shoe cover.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME