The popular movie archive IMDb has added a "female rating" recognizing films that are written, directed and starred in by women .

Inspired by the Bechdel Test — a measure of whether two women speak to one another in a film about something other than a man — the "F rating" was introduced in 2014 by Bath Film Festival director Holly Tarquini in an effort to highlight films that are written by a woman, directed by a woman and feature robust roles for women. "The F rating is intended to make people talk about the representation of women on and off screen," Tarquini told BBC News .

To date, 21,800 films have been awarded the rating on IMDb for meeting all three of the criteria — woman director, woman writer, and screen time for "significant" women. Frozen , Bridget Jones's Baby and American Honey all earned a "Triple F."