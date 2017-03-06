Social MediaTwitter Briefly Suspended the Account of Former KKK Leader David Duke
Entertainment

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy's Matching Outfits Stole the Show at the 'Beauty and the Beast' Premiere

6:50 PM UTC

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter took "mommy and me" outfits to the next level when they attended the premiere of Beauty and the Beast in Hollywood in matching outfits that were nothing short of flawless.

Queen Bey and the one true Knowles-Carter heir (at least, until those twins arrive) both wore kelly green ensembles, with Beyoncé dressing her baby bump with an empire waist gown in the fresh hue and Blue Ivy sporting a festive tiered dress that appears to be a custom-made riff on a $26,ooo Gucci frock from their Fall/Winter 2016 collection.

Even more fun than their coordinating looks, however, was the fabulous photo shoot that they staged at the movie theatre, with both mother and daughter hamming it up for the camera.

You can see their full looks from a night at the movies on Beyoncé's website or below.

💚💚💚

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

