Music

Watch the Fantastical Beauty and the Beast Music Video Starring Ariana Grande and John Legend

7:07 PM UTC

Take a spin through the magical world of Beauty and the Beast before you even head to the movie theater with this Ariana Grande and John Legend music video.

Featuring cameos by a waltzing Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, and the delightful Chip, the new version of the classic Disney theme song showcases the range of Grande and Legend. Set in an extravagant castle ballroom, the video gives us a taste of the opulence and fantasy of the fairy tale world itself.

Legend, of course, plays piano—while Grande, bedecked in a dramatic red gown, gets backup from dancers dressed as rose petals that come together and swirl away in a creative homage to the movie's obsession with the flower. Watch this tale as old as time unfold in song, above.

