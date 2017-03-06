EntertainmentBill Paxton's Cause of Death Was a Stroke
This Aquarium Will Actually Read Your Fan Mail to the Fish Because They're the Real Celebrities

7:19 PM UTC

The Monterey Bay Aquarium is encouraging people to do something they have probably never done before—write a fan letter to a fish.

The California aquarium is home to hundreds of fish, as well as invertebrates, adorable sea otters and octopi, penguins, sharks, turtles and more. Apparently these marine creatures all have one thing in common—a love of fan mail. Over the weekend, the aquarium sent out a tweet asking people to send mail to the fangtooth fish, cownose ray, hatchetfish or any of their other residents with the promise that they will read the letters to them.

In addition to reading fan mail to the Northern lampfish and the filetail catshark, the aquarium shows their love for marine life by running the Seafood Watch program, which raises awareness about buying sustainable seafood.

Show your love for the aquatic celebrities by crafting letters to leafy sea dragons, odes to the ocean sunfish, and poems to the Pacific hagfish or the pelagic stingray, and sending them along to the aquarium.

