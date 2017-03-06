The Internet's Debate Over Pineapple on Pizza Is Heating Up

It's been a tumultuous few weeks for lovers and haters of pineapple-topped pizza . The pizza flavor—notoriously a divisive choice—has come front and center in the political sphere and, of course, on Twitter.

First there was a meme circulated online meant to stir up the debate; it garnered more than 120,000 retweets since it was posted at the end of January. Then the president of trendsetting nation Iceland, Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson, jokingly denounced the use of pineapple . (He later had to clarify his comments as a joke, as he had backlash over the comical statement.)

In Arizona this weekend, one pizza maker even went so far as to apparently decline to top a delivery order with the tropical fruit. Disappointed recipient Ali shared the results in a now-viral tweet, after receiving cash back and an apologetic note along with her pineapple-free pizza.

I ORDERED A PIZZA WITH PINEAPPLE AND pic.twitter.com/VkmdaHYBwe - ali (@Try2ShootUsDown) March 5, 2017

Now the barbs (and jokes) continue to fly. Even Canadian prime minister and internet darling Justin Trudeau weighed in.

HOW U GONNA TELL ME U DONT LIKE PINEAPPLE PIZZA pic.twitter.com/CHHa33OtA1 - JB🕊 (@breeezybouch) March 6, 2017

@JonWiseman I have a pineapple. I have a pizza. And I stand behind this delicious Southwestern Ontario creation. #TeamPineapple @Canada - Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 24, 2017

when bae orders pineapple on their pizza pic.twitter.com/tMl0VY3vU4 - NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) March 6, 2017

pineapple on pizza gonna be the most debated topic of 2017 - vincent (@itsVincent_) March 4, 2017

how to properly eat pineapple pizza pic.twitter.com/yW8BMwvTtS - ife the child of God (@HXRLEEN) March 2, 2017

@wizardcarothers Well, well, well. Just like bacon, the Canadians ruined pizza as well. Need a wall. Pineapple on pizza is fake pizza. Sad! https://t.co/aGuOTkz9t0 - Hank Schaab (@hank_schaab) February 25, 2017

am i the only one on earth that likes pineapple on pizza? - Zoë Rayner (@zoerayner99) March 6, 2017

Pineapple pizza is the best pizza, and that's not up for debate - Fatim✨ (@fille_ivoirenne) March 6, 2017

Me: pineapple on pizza is okay

Taemin: I hate pineapple on my pizza

Me: pic.twitter.com/SGhEWHSime - mary {pinned} (@untiItoday) March 3, 2017

A poll in Britain suggests that 53% of those across the pond are actually in favor of the polarizing topping. But where do TIME readers fall? Vote for your preference in this all-important debate, below.