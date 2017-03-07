TelevisionThe Bachelor Watch: The Women Tell All About Nick Viall
North KoreaNorth Korea Is Banning Malaysians From Leaving the Country
SKOREA-NKOREA-BORDER-PACKAGE
South KoreaU.S. Moves Parts of its Controversial Missile Defense System to South Korea
South Korea Koreas Tensions
South KoreaTrump Calls South Korean Leader to Plan Response to Pyongyang's Missile Launches
SKOREA-NKOREA-DEFENCE-DIPLOMACY
General view of the City of Honolulu on
General view of the City of Honolulu on June 15, 2010.  Patrick Baz—AFP/Getty Images
cities

These Are the Happiest and Healthiest Cities in America

5:01 AM UTC

Living near the beach doesn't guarantee your happiness — but it certainly doesn't hurt.

From Naples, Fla. to Honolulu, Hawaii, many of the U.S. cities that scored well on Gallup-Healthways' newly released Community Well-Being Index are located on the ocean. Researchers analyzed 350,000 interviews conducted in 2015 and 2016 to rank 189 communities by physical, emotional, financial, community and social health. Naples came in first for the second year in a row, followed closely by other metro areas near the ocean, like Barnstable, Mass. and Santa Cruz, Calif.

So is beachside living the key to health and happiness? Lead researcher Dan Witters says it's not so simple: "Clinical depression is less likely, and healthy eating is slightly improved, but after that the advantages run out." Holistic well-being is about more than good climate, Witters says. "You don't need a beach to have someone who encourages you to be healthy; you don't need a beach to learn new and interesting things; you don't need a beach to get to the dentist."

Highly ranked inland communities like Boulder, Colo. and El Paso, Texas had residents who reported feeling a strong sense of purpose — often rooted in a shared culture and a feeling of belonging. When people are invested in improving their community, they feel motivated to get out of bed each day, says Healthways president Karissa Price. "It isn't just about physical health or income — there is a larger need to feel connected," she says.

Gallup-Healthways Community Well-Being Index

Communities in the Southeastern U.S. and industrial Midwest were generally ranked lower in well-being, partly due to health problems including higher smoking and obesity rates.

Gallup-Healthways Community Well-Being Index

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME