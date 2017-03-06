5 Hidden Instagram Tricks You Should Know

Over the nearly seven years that it's existed, Instagram has ballooned from a simple photo sharing app to a social network with more than 600 million users . The app itself has changed significantly over that time, including one recent controversial tweak to display images algorithmically rather than chronologically.

Whether you're a longtime Instagram addict or a photo-sharing newcomer, these tips and tricks will help you get the most out of the app. Here's how to...

...Add multiple photos and videos to one post

If you can't decide which photo to post, you can now upload more than one at a time . Thanks to a recent update, it's possible to publish up to 10 photos and videos in a single post. When browsing through your phone's photo gallery in Instagram, just tap the "Select Multiple" button that appears near the bottom of the currently selected photo to choose more than one image or video.

...Add more information to existing posts

Maybe you posted a picture but forgot to add a certain hashtag to your caption, or perhaps you want to tag a friend in a photo you already published. To do this, press the button above your post that looks like three dots in a row, choose the "Edit" option, and you'll be able to alter the caption, tag friends, and add a location to that post. However, you can't change the image itself after it's posted.

Read more : How these 6 Instagram photographers got a million followers

...Send disappearing photos and videos

Instagram added a Snapchat-like feature last year that makes it possible to send images and videos that disappear once the recipient has viewed them. To do this, launch the camera within Instagram, snap a photo or record a video, and tap the arrow icon in the lower right corner of the screen. From there, you'll be able to choose which friends will receive your temporary photo or video. You can only send these types of posts to Instagram members that follow you or have chosen to receiving private messages from you.

...Save photos to view them later

If you're the type of person that uses Instagram to curate ideas around fashion, home decor, travel or other interests, you may want to save those photos for later viewing. To do so, press the bookmark icon located below the photo on the righthand side. Once saved, the photo will appear in a tab on your profile — but only you can see them.

...Turn off comments for individual posts

Instagram recently gave users more control over their posts by making it possible to turn off comments for individual photos and videos. Just choose the post you'd like to disable comments on, press the three dots displayed above the photo or video, and choose "Turn Off Commenting."