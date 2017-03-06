LGBTGavin Grimm's Fight for Transgender Rights: 'I'm in it For the Long Haul'
Transgender teen Gavin Grimm
viralWatch This Viral Gymnast Slay the Competition to the Tune of Beyoncé Hits
Beyonce "The Formation World Tour" - New York City
technologyWatch Apis Cor 3d-print an Entire House in Just One Day
3D Printer with "3D" printed in red letters
PeopleA Fascinating Figure From Women's History Has Been Forgotten. Here's Why
Ernestine Rose
How-To

5 Hidden Instagram Tricks You Should Know

8:38 PM UTC

Over the nearly seven years that it's existed, Instagram has ballooned from a simple photo sharing app to a social network with more than 600 million users. The app itself has changed significantly over that time, including one recent controversial tweak to display images algorithmically rather than chronologically.

Whether you're a longtime Instagram addict or a photo-sharing newcomer, these tips and tricks will help you get the most out of the app. Here's how to...

...Add multiple photos and videos to one post

If you can't decide which photo to post, you can now upload more than one at a time. Thanks to a recent update, it's possible to publish up to 10 photos and videos in a single post. When browsing through your phone's photo gallery in Instagram, just tap the "Select Multiple" button that appears near the bottom of the currently selected photo to choose more than one image or video.

...Add more information to existing posts

Maybe you posted a picture but forgot to add a certain hashtag to your caption, or perhaps you want to tag a friend in a photo you already published. To do this, press the button above your post that looks like three dots in a row, choose the "Edit" option, and you'll be able to alter the caption, tag friends, and add a location to that post. However, you can't change the image itself after it's posted.

Read more: How these 6 Instagram photographers got a million followers

...Send disappearing photos and videos

Instagram added a Snapchat-like feature last year that makes it possible to send images and videos that disappear once the recipient has viewed them. To do this, launch the camera within Instagram, snap a photo or record a video, and tap the arrow icon in the lower right corner of the screen. From there, you'll be able to choose which friends will receive your temporary photo or video. You can only send these types of posts to Instagram members that follow you or have chosen to receiving private messages from you.

...Save photos to view them later

If you're the type of person that uses Instagram to curate ideas around fashion, home decor, travel or other interests, you may want to save those photos for later viewing. To do so, press the bookmark icon located below the photo on the righthand side. Once saved, the photo will appear in a tab on your profile — but only you can see them.

...Turn off comments for individual posts

Instagram recently gave users more control over their posts by making it possible to turn off comments for individual photos and videos. Just choose the post you'd like to disable comments on, press the three dots displayed above the photo or video, and choose "Turn Off Commenting."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME